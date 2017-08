Sinhagad Fort at Atkarwadi. (Express photo. Files) Sinhagad Fort at Atkarwadi. (Express photo. Files)

District Collector Saurabh Rao has issued an order stating that the Sinhagad Fort, one of the most famous forts in the state, will remain shut for visitors for eight days due to maintenance work. The order has been issued for the safety of visitors, after incidents of boulders falling down at the site were reported last Sunday, due to which a number of visitors remained stranded for a few hours.

