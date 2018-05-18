Since 1967: PMC has built only 15 parking buildings

The civic administration said it has acquired 34 plots reserved for parking structures. Many of the open plots acquired are not under use as the civic body has not appointed a contractor. (File) The civic administration said it has acquired 34 plots reserved for parking structures. Many of the open plots acquired are not under use as the civic body has not appointed a contractor. (File)

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been pushing for the implementation of a parking policy by levying parking charges on all roads, it has failed to develop parking buildings despite making reservations in the development plan. In response to a query raised by Shiv Sena corporator Prithviraj Sutar, the civic administration, in a written reply, informed the General Body meeting that the PMC has constructed only 15 parking buildings in Pune since 1967.

As per the development plan prepared in 1966, reservations for constructing parking buildings were made at 19 locations, which were later increased to 26 in the development plan prepared in 1987. In the development plan approved in 2017, the civic body has made reservation for parking structures at 101 locations in Pune, while reserving 23 more locations for parking in the 23 merged villages and one in the recently included village of Yeolewadi.

The civic administration said it has acquired 34 plots reserved for parking structures. Many of the open plots acquired are not under use as the civic body has not appointed a contractor. Under pressure from opposition parties and various organisations, the BJP-led PMC diluted the proposed new parking policy in March. It cancelled the plan of levying charges for parking at night and implementing the policy on a pilot basis on five roads during the day.

It also slashed the parking fee by 80 per cent. The party promised that the PMC’s parking grounds would be developed into multi-floor parking structures and development would be undertaken on all the plots reserved for parking buildings over the last 20 years.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App