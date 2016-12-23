Sikkim Governor Srinivas Patil inaugurates painting on wildlife at Pune station

Sikkim Governor Srinivas Patil praised the Pune division of Central Railway and the wildlife department. Arul Horizon Sikkim Governor Srinivas Patil praised the Pune division of Central Railway and the wildlife department. Arul Horizon

A painting depicting wildlife was inaugurated by Sikkim Governor, Srinivas Patil, at the Pune railway station on Thursday. A booklet published by the wildlife department was also released at the hands of the Sikkim Governor at a function. Divisional Railway Manager, B K Dadabhoy, and chief wildlife conservator, Sunil Limaye, were present on the occasion.

In his speech, Patil praised the Pune division of the Central Railway and the wildlife department for taking the initiative of highlighting wildlife through the painting. “Along with ensuring cleanliness, it is important that awareness about wildlife is also spread among the masses. The Central Railway and the wildlife initiatives are in the right direction,” he said. In his address, Dadabhoy said he was confident that commuters would be inspired by the paintings on wildlife put up at the Pune station premises.