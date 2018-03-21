Shortlived pregnancy for recipient of first uterine transplant in country; doctors say ‘temporary setback’

Shivamma was unable to conceive, and subsequent check-ups showed that she was born without a uterus. Shivamma was unable to conceive, and subsequent check-ups showed that she was born without a uterus.

Shivamma Chalgeri from Solapur, who underwent the first uterine transplant in India in May last year, became pregnant eight months later, when she underwent an embryo transfer. However, the pregnancy was shortlived, as it was aborted in the fifth week. At the Galaxy Care Hospital, where 22-year-old Shivamma underwent both procedures, doctors said this was only a temporary setback. Shivamma and her husband are now waiting eagerly for their second embryo transfer, scheduled to take place in the first week of April.

Shivamma, who hails from a remote village in Solapur district, didn’t realise something was wrong till she got married at the age of 17. She was unable to conceive, and subsequent check-ups showed that she was born without an uterus. On May 18, 2017, Shivamma became the first recipient of an uterine transplant in India when the uterus of her 44-year-old mother was transplanted in her.

Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, the laparoscopic surgeon who conducted the transplant along with a team of doctors, told The Indian Express, “The pregnancy shows that the transplanted uterus is now receptive. Of course, our hopes were high when the first embryo transfer led to a five-week pregnancy. Everyone was disappointed (after the abortion)… but till now, worldwide, the first embryo transfer after an uterine transplant has never led to a pregnancy. In her case, she underwent a pregnancy and the abortion was a natural one in the fifth week.”

Doctors also told the couple that it would be time to celebrate only when the pregnancy was 12 weeks old, and they were able to see the heartbeat of the foetus during the sonography, said Puntambekar. “The mother’s uterus was functional almost 20 years ago, when she delivered her children. It will take some time for the assisted pregnancy. However, our hopes are high and the second embryo transfer will be done in the first week of April,” said Puntambekar.

Meenakshi Valand, a 27-year-old from Bharuch district in Gujarat, who underwent an uterine transplant the day after Shivamma’s procedure, is also set to receive an embryo transfer. To prepare the embryos, doctors have harvested normal ovaries from the women, while the sperm was taken from their husbands.

The success stories of the country’s first two uterine transplants, performed back-to-back, and the experiences of the surgical team, which performed the first-ever laparoscopic-assisted live donor retrieval of two patients, was published in the American Association of Gynaecologic Laparoscopist’s Journal of Minimally Invasive Gynaecology in January, said Puntambekar.

The transplant was not an easy task for the 12-member team of doctors, as these are complicated surgeries and chances of rejection of the organ can be high. The doctors also had to be sensitive to the fact that the women who required these transplants had been through a tremendous ordeal. “It is encouraging that in most of the cases, the husbands are extremely supportive…,” said Puntambekar. On January 26 this year, the third uterine transplant in the country was performed successfully at Galaxy Care Hospital, and two more are scheduled to be performed soon.

“The approval for the fourth uterine transplant – for a woman from Bihar whose uterus has been absent from birth – has been obtained from the Sassoon General Hospital’s medical board,” said Puntambekar. Meanwhile, within a year, the Galaxy Care hospital has received requests from as many as 520 patients who are keen on an uterine transplant.

