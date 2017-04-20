Shobhana Ranade receives Lifetime achievement award

Suman Kirloskar presents the award to Shobhana Ranade. Express Suman Kirloskar presents the award to Shobhana Ranade. Express

Noted social worker, Gandhian and Padma Bhushan awardee Shobhana Ranade was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by FICCI Flo, Pune, at a function here on Tuesday. FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) is the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). The award was presented to her by Suman Kirloskar.

The ceremony was organised by the Pune Chapter of FICCI Flo to recognise the outstanding works by women in various fields, including health, education, entrepreneurship and social work.

Other awardees included Sunanda Pawar and Poonam Singh (education), Neelam Tuteja and Vrinda Jatia (social work), Shaila Amrute and Major General Madhuri Kanitkar (health) and Arundhati Hughen (entrepreneurship).

The event also witnessed a fashion show, showcasing the works of designers such as Kavita Bharatia, Rahul Mishra and Preeti Jhawa. The show was choreographed by Akash. The models presenting the designs were members of FICCI, Flo, Pune. Office-bearers of FICCI Flo, including Varsha Talera, Sabina Sanghavi and Varsha Chordia, were also present on the occasion.

