Shivajinagar: Two workers die in fire at building near bus depot

Two workers died in a fire that broke out on the premises of a printing press and a furniture godown located in a building near Shivajinagar bus depot in the early hours of Wednesday. Police have identified the deceased as Narpatsingh Yashwantsingh Rajput (23) and Lakshmanrao Umaram Sutar (33). Rajput was a native of Rajasthan, currently residing in Pune, while Sutar was a resident of Nigdi. Fire brigade officer said the duo were working in the furniture godown in the Himalaya Heights, a building near the state transport bus depot at Shivajinagar. They fell asleep after working till late in the night on Tuesday.

A short circuit is suspected have caused the fire in the building around 3 am, said police. “Fire quickly spread throughout the structure, causing huge smoke that led to suffocation. The workers cried for help but were unable to come out as the building was locked from outside.

Passersby heard them and informed the fire brigade. Soon, a team of fire brigade reached the spot with six fire tenders and water tankers. Firemen brought the situation under control in a couple of hours and recovered the bodies. The two were rushed to a hospital, but the doctors pronounced them dead. The Shivajinagar police has initiated probe to check for negligence.

