Shiv Sena rules out joining Congress-led alliance

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Senior Shiv Sena leaders have ruled out the possibility of the party walking into the Congress-led alliance. They were reacting to a statement by former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan that the Congress might consider including Sena in its fold if the party withdraws support to the Fadnavis government.

“There is no question of joining the Congress-led alliance at the national level. At our national executive meeting, we have already decided to go solo in the coming elections and therefore is no question of joining any alliance,” Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Raut said the Congress in Maharashtra was on a weak footing. “It is at the third spot. The Sena was at the second spot but would finish top in the coming elections. We will fight on our own and will display our might on the election terrain,” he said.

Raut said it was Shiv Sena which had first given the call of Congress-mukt Bharat. “We have been fighting against the Congress over the years and will continue to do so,” he said.

Another senior Sena leader Anil Desai also dismissed the possibility of his party joining hands with the Congress. “Our party chief has already declared that we would not tie up with any party and would contest the coming elections on our own,” said Desai. “As for the alliance decision, it is Uddhavji who takes the decision in such matters. And he has already declared that the party will go solo,” he said. Asked about the newfound softness of the Sena towards Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, Desai said, the Sena had also praised the good work done by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, before and after the Gujarat elections, had been effusive in its praise of Rahul Gandhi for turning around the fortunes of the Congress in Gujarat. Though former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said in Aurangabad that the Sena will have to get in touch with Congress leadership if it intended to join the Congress-led alliance, he, however, said the BJP will not allow Sena to part ways with the NDA.

“On it is part, the Sena will not withdraw support to the Fadnavis government and on the other hand, Narendra Modi will do everything possible to keep the Sena within its fold,” he said. Echoing this view, MPCC chief Ashok Chavan said, “The BJP will keep the Sena and the Sena will not dump the alliance.”

A former chief minister of the Congress had already suggested that Sena, whose relations with BJP have gone sour, be roped in to join the Congress-led alliance. The former CM suggested that the Congress and NCP should support Sena in its strongholds in return for support for them in Sena bastions.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App