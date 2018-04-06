Pune: MP Anil Shirole offers Rs 1.99 cr from MPLAD funds for building 14 e-toilets

MP Anil Shirole (Files) MP Anil Shirole (Files)

Written by Ajay Jadhav

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is going to have state-of-the-art e-toilets at 11 locations across Pune. Each e-toilet will be operated by coins, have a voice assisted system, napkin destroyer and restroom with baby diaper changing station, mobile charger point and automatic room freshner. The initiative has been launched by MP Anil Shirole.

The e-toilet infrastructure would enable connectivity over GPRS network, which would ensure real time monitoring of the usage and health status of the toilets. They can be viewed and managed over a web interface for ensuring minimal downtime and standardised maintenance operations through a dedicated team of engineers.

The smart e-toilets will have restroom with a napkin vending machine, napkin incinerator, baby feeding and diaper changing station, fan, bench and mirror.

In a proposal tabled in the standing committee, the civic administration said the PMC has been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) city after individual toilets, community toilets and public toilets were constructed across the city as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“City MP Anil Shirole has proposed to construct e-toilets with latest technology with the intention to ensure improvement of citizens’ health. A private firm with expertise in the construction of e-toilets has been recommended to take up the work,” read the proposal.

Shirole has proposed to provide seven e-toilets with single seat and seven with double seats, it said. The 14 e-toilets would be developed at 11 locations in various parts of city.

The single seat e-toilet would cost Rs 9.96 lakh per seat while two seat e-toilet would cost Rs 18.48 lakh each. Shirole has made an allocation of Rs 1.99 crore from PMLAD funds.

The maintenance of each two seat e-toilet would be Rs 11,000 per month and Rs 8,000 per one seat e-toilet per month. The private firm would give its service free-of-cost for the first year after which the PMC would have to bear the cost for three years.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App