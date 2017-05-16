Shikrapur: Police arrest brothers-in-law for murder of folk artiste

THE PUNE Rural Police claim to have worked out the murder case of a folk artiste in Shikrapur, with the arrest of his two brothers-in-law. Balaji Saybu Vibhute (40), a well-known Keertankar and a resident of Shikrapur in Shirur taluka of Pune district, was murdered near Shikrapur bus stand in the early hours of Thursday.

During the probe, police arrested his brothers-in-law — Gunduji Kalse (24) and Prakash Kalse (26) — both residents of Bidar in Karnataka. According to the police, Balaji was also a native if Bidar. He stayed at Kalse’s house while going for pilgrimage to the temple of Pandharpur. Here, he met Meera, who was already married. Balaji was also married then.

However, police added, Balaji and Meera fell in love and got married about eleven years ago and later shifted to Shikrapur area. The Kalse brothers were not happy with Balaji, said an official. During a argument, Balaji allegedly hurt the sentiments of Kalse brothers. So, on the day Balaji was shifting to Shikrapur, the Kalse brothers allegedly called him near Shikrapur bus stand in the middle of the night and murdered him by stoning his face.

His wife Meera Vibhute had lodged an offence of murder with the Shikrapur police station. Assistant Inspector Bhosale said the accused persons were produced before a court today. “The court has remanded the accused two persons to police custody till May 19,” he added.

