Sheena Bora murder: I asked CBI not to let Indrani come to Guwahati, says Mikhail

While Indrani Mukerjee, prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, left Byculla jail in central Mumbai amid heavy police protection to perform her father’s shraddh rituals at a suburban hall in the city on Tuesday morning, back at her late father’s home in Guwahati, Mikhail Bora, biological son but legally her brother, did “everything — alone”.

Stressing that he did not allow Indrani to come for the “adya-shraddh rituals”, Mikhail said, “Why should I let her come? I won’t let her enter this house. I have taken care of both koka and aita (grandfather and grandmother) for years, so I have the sole right to perform their (last) rights.”

“She wanted to come, but I told the CBI that I don’t want her here. And I have reasons to say so,” Mikhail told The Indian Express between two sessions of the death rituals for his grandfather Upendra Kumar Bora, Indrani’s father. There was no one besides two priests — and a couple of reporters — as Mikhail performed the rituals at the Boras’ home on RG Baruah Road in Guwahati.

Bora, 85, died on December 15. “It was my duty to inform her (in jail), and I did so within an hour of koka’s death. But when the CBI informed me two days later that she had pleaded with the court in Mumbai to come and perform the adya-shraddh, I immediately said no,” Mikhail said.

In an email to CBI, Mikhail expressed his “opposition” to her appeal before the court.

On December 22, during the hearing on Indrani’s interim bail plea to visit Guwahati for the post-death rituals, the CBI had opposed her request and produced Mikhail’s email in defence of its contention. Denying her permission to travel to Assam, the special court ordered that Indrani will be taken out of jail in the morning under police escort and brought back by 7 pm.

Justifying his stand, Mikhail said Indrani had not bothered to find out about the old couple since June 2014, when she had last visited home.