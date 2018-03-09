Sex ratio holds steady in Pune city, but some blocks lag behind

Implementation of PC-PNDT Act picked up pace after 2010 Implementation of PC-PNDT Act picked up pace after 2010

While Pune city has shown a consistent trend in the number of girls born per 1,000 boys, blocks like Mulshi, Khed and Haveli in the district have shown a slight decline, according to the latest data. According to data from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) birth and death registration department, there were 926 girls born per 1,000 boys in 2017. In 2016, the number of girls born per 1,000 boys was 934, while the number of girls born per 1,000 boys in 2015 was 931.

The sex ratio at birth in Pune was particularly low in 2010 and 2011, with 879 and 884 girls born per 1,000 boys, respectively .

“There has been a definite impact of the implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act,” said Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant medical officer of health, PMC.

Jadhav, the appropriate authority for implementing the PC-PNDT Act in PMC areas, said since 2002, as many as 63 cases had been filed against doctors who had flouted provisions of the Act.

When a decline in the sex ratio at birth was observed around 2010, the tempo to implement the Act was stepped up, and from that year till date, 37 cases have been filed against doctors for violating provisions of the PC-PNDT Act. However, since 2010, only six doctors have been convicted.

The overall sex ratio at birth in Pune district is 913 girls per 1,000 boys, with the figure in Purandar, Baramati, Velha, Junnar, Ambegaon blocks hovering between 930 to 950 girls per 1,000 boys.

When the figures are analysed further, they show that while the sex ratio at birth has seen an improvement in most of the blocks, the numbers in Haveli, Khed and Mulshi have shown a slight decline.

The sex ratio at birth, in Haveli, was 846 girls per 1,000 boys in 2017, while it was 850 per 1,000 boys in 2011. Khed block also shows a dip as the sex ratio at birth in 2017 was 878 girls per 1,000 boys, and 892 girls per 1,000 boys in 2011. In Mulshi, the sex ratio in 2017 was 890 girls per 1,000 boys, and it was 899 girls per 1,000 boys in 2011.

Dr Dilip Mane, district health officer, told The Indian Express that overall, there has been an increase in the number of girls born per 1,000 boys. “We have also displayed boards at primary health centres, to give a count of the number of deliveries and number of girls and boys born every month. This will act as an alert for officials and residents, to take stern action in case there is a dip in the number,” said Mane.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App