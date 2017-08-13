Separate police commissionerate for PCMC soon, says Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rides a bullock cart as MLAs Mahesh Landge and Bala Bhegde look on, in Bhosari on Saturday. Rajesh Stephen Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rides a bullock cart as MLAs Mahesh Landge and Bala Bhegde look on, in Bhosari on Saturday. Rajesh Stephen

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the twin township of Pimpri-Chinchwad would soon get its separate police commissionerate. The CM, who was present for inauguration of a slew of development work in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday, said the state government has decided to accelerate the work of a separate commissionerate for PCMC.

The clamour for a separate commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad has been gaining ground since the last few years for various reasons. Pimpri-Chinchwad with a population of around 20 lakh is almost as big as Pune in terms of geography. The vast expanse makes it difficult to police the area with officer often have to stretch their manpower to provide security to the area. At present, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) manages the area. Personnel for the DCP Zone 3 are drawn from the 8,000-strong force of the Pune police, which is responsible for the safe keeping of the Pune city as well.

Certain areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad like Kiwale, Ravet, Wakad, etc are far flung and in many police stations, the geographical area is too huge to police effectively. The problem is acute in areas under the jurisdiction of Bhosari police station, Hinjewadi police station among others. Hinjewadi police station, which is the closest one to the Rajiv Gandhi Information Technology Park, has to police upto Bavdhan. Miscreants often take the advantage of easy access to the highways and thin police presence to escape after committing crime.

Speaking at the occasion, Fadnavis said in principle nod has been granted to the proposal for a separate police commissionerate for Pimpri-Chinchwad. “People from various parts of the country have settled in the area for employment. The necessary administrative work will be soon completed to set up a separate commissionerate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis digitally inaugurated the new buildings of Dighi police station at Wadmukhwadi and MIDC Bhosari police station along with Late Nilu Phule Natyagruh in Pimple Gurav. He also performed the ground-breaking ceremony of two grade separators at Bhakti Shakti Chowk and Sai Chowk in Pimple Saudagar.

Fadnavis launched the “CitySafe” mobile app of the Pune police. He praised the “BuddyCop” initiative of the Pune City police. He said the “BuddyCop” app was getting good response and officials from different states were making enquiries about this scheme.

