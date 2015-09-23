Senior citizen’s murder at Lunkad Valencia : Guard who ‘helped’ laundry man arrested

The Pune city police have now arrested a security guard of the Lunkad Valencia building in Viman Nagar for his alleged involvement in the murder of a senior citizen, a resident of the building. The police had earlier arrested a laundry man, who often visited Lunkad Valencia, in the murder case.

Further probe revealed that Girishchandra Shambho Mishra (26), who worked as a security guard in the area for the past three years, was also involved in the crime.

An 86-year-old man, identified as Satishchandra Gopalrao Dravid, was murdered at his residence on the third floor of Lunkad Valencia, on September 17. A case of murder and robbery was registered at the Vimantal police station.

Police said Dravid was alone at home at the time of the incident. “His daughter Swati and other family members had gone to a relative’s place in Kothrud for Ganesh festival celebrations. Dravid used to stay at home due to health concerns. When the family members returned, they rang the door bell and knocked the door repeatedly, but it went unanswered. So they opened the door using spare keys and found Dravid in a pool of blood. Ornaments worth Rs 1.3 lakh were also stolen from the house,” said the police.

During investigation, the crime branch arrested the laundry man identified as Rahul Juggulal Vishwakarma (20). The police recovered his blood-stained clothes and slippers. “The marks of this slipper were similar to the marks of footwear found in Dravid’s house,” said the police.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Kurundkar said, “We have arrested Mishra. He provided information about Dravid to assailant Vishwakarma. Probe also revealed that Mishra was employed by Vishal Services and Security Company, which has not obtained the licence from government. This security agency has been providing four private guards to Lunkad Valencia since December 2012. The proprietor of security agency Vishwamohan Sharma had told Lunkad Valencia authorities that he possessed the licence.”

Arvind Dandge, chairman of Lunkad Valencia society, has lodged a case of cheating against Sharma at the Viman Nagar police station. The police have booked Sharma under relevant sections of the IPC and Private Security Agencies Act.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App