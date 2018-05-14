Seminar on ‘challenges of self reliance in defence requirements’ organised

The key note address was delivered by Lt Gen Subrata Saha (Retd), Director General of Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Express Photo) The key note address was delivered by Lt Gen Subrata Saha (Retd), Director General of Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Express Photo)

A seminar on ‘challenges and prospects of self reliance in Indian defence requirements’ was organised at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) at Girinagar near Pune on Saturday. The seminar was attended by delegates from the armed forces and the defence-related industrial fraternity. The key note address was delivered by Lt Gen Subrata Saha (Retd), Director General of Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.

Delivering an interactive inaugural address, MILIT Commandant, Maj Gen AK Sapra highlighted the typical challenges in equipping the armed forces, the need for self reliance and opportunities in the defence sector for the industry.

An exhibition was also conducted at the venue wherein industry representatives displayed products and systems relevant to the armed forces. Another highlight of the event was the memorandum of understanding signed with Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) Pune and MILIT, to enable better co-operation between the institutes in defence-related fields.

