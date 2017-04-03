Second heart transplant in city: 13-yr-old gets new lease of life

The girl, a resident of Jalgaon, was undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic. (Representational Image) The girl, a resident of Jalgaon, was undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic. (Representational Image)

City doctors performed a free heart transplant surgery of a 13-year-old girl suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy on Sunday. This was the second heart transplant in the city within a month.

The girl, a resident of Jalgaon, was undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic.

Authorities at Ruby Hall decided to perform the surgery free of cost considering the weak financial condition of the patient’s parents, who work as labourers in Jalgaon.

Cardiac surgeon Dr Manoj Durairaj, along with this team, retrieved the heart from a 29-year-old man, who was declared brain dead after a road accident at Nashik. The deceased had met with an accident on Friday and was declared brain dead Saturday morning at Wockhardt Hospital, Nashik.

According to Durairaj, the operation was significant as the heart size had to be repeatedly matched with the young girl. Due to dilated cardiomyopathy, the girl’s heart had enlarged and hence the 29-year-old man’s heart could fit in.

Dr Sanjay Pathare, medical director at Ruby Hall Clinic, said their team, comprising Dr Durairaj, Dr Vikas Sahu and others, were sent to Nashik Saturday night after the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) had alerted them about the availability of a heart.

According to coordinator of ZTCC (western region) Aarti Gokhale, the heart and liver were sent to Ruby Hall Clinic and KEM Hospital, respectively. Both the heart and liver transplant teams from Ruby Hal Clinic and KEM Hospital went to Nashik and the operation began at 5.30 am on Sunday.

“We retrieved the heart around 8.33 am and reached Pune via a chartered flight at 10.15 am,” Dr Durairaj said.

According to Gokhale, a green corridor was immediately set up by the Pune Traffic Police and the cardiac team reached Ruby Hall Clinic from the Pune airport within eight minutes. A green corridor was also set up from Nashik to Pune’s KEM Hospital, where the liver reached within two and a half hours.

The transplant team left with the liver at 9.30 am and reached KEM Hospital in Pune before 12 pm. Traffic authorities from both Pune and Nashik coordinated the entire procedure in a short span of time, Gokhale added.

As per the information given by the Pune City Traffic Police, the green corridor between the airport and Ruby Hall Clinic took eight minutes to complete and a staff of one officer and 25 traffic cops was deployed. For the second green corridor, on Pune-Nashik highway, traffic cops had deployed a staff of one officer and 42 traffic cops.

Chief mentor Dr K R Balakrishnan at Fortis Malar Hospital Chennai guided the cardiac team at Ruby Hall Clinic.

