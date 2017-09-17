Second firing incident within 24 hours: 34-yr-old shot at in Bhosari, attempt to murder case filed

Unidentified persons opened fire at Vijay Gholap, who operates a snacks centre in Bhosari. Unidentified persons opened fire at Vijay Gholap, who operates a snacks centre in Bhosari.

In yet another incident of firing within a span of 24 hours, unidentified persons opened fire on a 34-year-old man in Gawali Matha area of Bhosari, in the early hours of Saturday. The man, Vijay Pandurang Gholap, was injured in the incident. An offence of attempt to murder was lodged with the MIDC Bhosari police station. Police said that Gholap is not associated with any political outfit, although he was was earlier working with the Shiv Sena. He operated a snacks centre in Gawali Matha area.

A resident of the same area, he was opening the shutter of his snacks centre around 6 am when unidentified persons on a two-wheeler, wearing a helmet, allegedly fired five bullets at Gholap from their pistols.

The bullets hit Gholap’s hand and waist, leaving him in a pool of blood. On receiving information, police team rushed to the spot and launched investigation.

Gholap was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. The incident created panic in the region for some time. Police have launched a probe to identify the assailants and ascertain the cause of the attack.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ganesh Shinde said, “We have leads about the incident and the investigation team is working on it.”

Meanwhile, Shinde said that four persons have been arrested within 24 hours after they opened fire at Santosh Ashok Kuravat (33), while he was having tea with friends at a hotel near Sadhu Vaswani Park in Pimpri on Friday afternoon.

Kuravat, who is a repeat offender and has been named in connection with serious criminal offences, had also contested the civic elections earlier this year. Police said the attack on him was the fallout of a dispute with the assailants during the election campaign. Due to it, the suspects laid a trap and attacked Kuravat with sharp weapons, and also fired five bullets at him at 3.30 pm Friday, leaving him injured. Senior PI Vivek Muglikar is investigating the case.

