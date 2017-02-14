Pune: Scientist urges for better research, studies on clouds

India Institute of Tropical Meteorology kickstarted a four-day international workshop on Monday. Express India Institute of Tropical Meteorology kickstarted a four-day international workshop on Monday. Express

SENIOR SCIENTIST J Srinivasan has urged for strengthening research works and undertaking more dedicated studies on clouds. Srinivasan was here to address the inaugural session of a four-day international workshop, tilted ‘Representation of physical processes in weather and climate models’, organised at the India Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) on Monday. “More data on clouds and its various characteristics must be included into the systematic operation of these weather prediction models,” said Srinivasan, honorary professor at Indian Institute of Science.

The workshop aims at bringing together model development experts from various institutions to further help improve weather predictions. Most of the weather experts emphasised on the need for having better knowledge of cloud dynamics, particularly in predicting monsoon. IITM has a dedicated laboratory in Mahabaleshwar, where cloud dynamics is the key area of study.

Chief of model development from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Greg Grell, was also present here. He delivered a lecture on ‘Parameterising and Simulating Physics Processes in Present and Future NWP — Breaking Down Walls’. According to experts, the biggest challenge in model development is lack of standard parameterisation schemes, wherein data interpretation often becomes difficult. “In order to have a uniform code for using the results generated from the model, there is a need to develop standard parameterisation in models,” added another expert.

Some of the key areas to be covered during this workshop, include new approaches on global weather modelling, understanding cloud and convective processes, cloud physics in next-generation weather and climate model and challenges involved in representing cloud data in weather models.