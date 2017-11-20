Science exhibition at IISER to mark Children’s Day

A student demonstrates a rechargeable crawling robot. A student demonstrates a rechargeable crawling robot.

THE INDIAN Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, organised a science show for students on Saturday as part of their Children’s Day celebrations. Students and teachers from across the city were invited for the event, which was organised in association with Agastya Foundation, a NGO.

At the exhibition, as many as 60 experiments were put on display. Seminars on several topics, including one on “Human Micro-biota” by scientist Apurva Barve and on career opportunities by Shanti Pise, were also conducted during the event.

The programme was the brainchild of Ashok Ruper, who works at the Outreach Department in the IISER. The main idea, he said, was to make students realise the science around us and see that science is fun, if learned through experiments.

“Props for the experiments conducted here have been provided by us and the Agastya foundation. Students from two schools — National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) School and Huzur Paga School, Laxmi road, have been selected to explain the experiments,” he told Pune Newsline.

“Since November 14 was Tuesday and a working day, I thought of conducting this event on Saturday. Many schools were shut and parents are mostly free on Saturday,” he added.

Parents, children and teachers from several schools attended the event. The experiments included — Mutual Inductance, which showed the science behind fans and doorbells; Radiometre, an instrument used in space to convert the solar energy into mechanical energy; Day and Night experiment, which explained the movement of Sun around Earth; a Neuron model, a model of the telescope used by Galileo, a human body model, among others based on Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

Asawari Talange, a student of St Helena’s who came with her parents and younger brother, said, “The Day and Night model was very well made. It encouraged me to carry out some experiments of my own.” Her brother, Arnav Talange, said, “ I liked the Neuron model, as biology is my favorite subject.”

The IISER had also invited students with individual experiments. One such student was Aayan Bange, a Class 7 student from GG International School in Pimpri, who made a rechargeable crawling robot and a grinding machine.

