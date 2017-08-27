Schools fume, boycott competency tests; term them as ‘incompetent’

The school managements say they would not pressure students with the burden of additional tests. (Express Photo) The school managements say they would not pressure students with the burden of additional tests. (Express Photo)

EVEN as the state government has announced September 7 to 12 as the revised dates for the first round of competency tests in the state, defiant authorities of many schools across the city have decided to boycott the tests. Alleging that the competency tests are “incompetent” and “illogical,” the school managements say they do not understand the reasoning behind conducting these tests and hence would not pressure students with additional tests.

School managements are also irked at the constant change in dates for the examinations which they say is being done “arbitrarily”, without taking stakeholders like schools into confidence.

Incidentally, August 18 and 19 were earlier announced to be the dates for these tests. However, it was then argued that schools can spread it over four days instead of two. A couple of weeks ago, the date was revised to September 7.

Competency tests, which include one baseline test at the beginning of the academic year and two summative assessments at the end of each semester, are a must for all schools across boards and managements in Maharashtra under Pragat Shaikshanik Maharashtra initiative started in 2015 by the education department to raise the learning levels of students and improve quality of education in schools.

Schools are to be graded on the basis of their performance in the tests. Jagrutti Dharmadhikari, who runs Saraswati Bhuvan English School and is a founder-member of Independent English Schools Association (IESA), said that many schools across the city will not be conducting the baseline tests. “For the last two years that we conducted these tests, the analysis of these tests were never shared with us. Though we conduct the exams and correct the papers at the school level, what is its end result? Where does our school stand compared to others?

The state never specified if there is an overall pattern that is being observed or improvement areas. It has not been made clear how it will benefit the school or students. Till today, the state has never come up with a reasoning on why the tests are being conducted. Since we don’t know the logic behind it, it has been resolved by our committee that we will not be conducting it,” she said.

The management of other schools concur that they have been kept in the dark about the reasoning behind the tests. “We have also decided not to conduct the tests and the reasons are multi-fold. Most important reason is that it was never explained why these tests are being carried out. The logic is not clear. Secondly, the dates have constantly shifted this year and it disturbs our academic calendar. Also, many parents have opposed these tests as they feel that it further burdens their children. It is unnecessary and we are unable to convince them since its logic is unclear to us as well,” said Om Sharma, director of Prestige Public School.

Schools’ authorities complained that a “one size fits all” formula for all schools, irrespective of the board, was being implemented. “Competency test papers are prepared on the basis of SSC syllabus and given to students of CBSE, ICSE and IB boards students. The quality of the questions are so low that the students in two classes lower can solve them. Also, for the last two years, we haven’t conducted the tests and no one noticed,” said a CBSE school principal requesting anonymity.

Most principals are irked at the timing of the tests and blame the state education department for poor planning. “The baseline test is to check whether the student is fit for this class. Does he have enough knowledge of the last year’s portion on which these tests are based. Is September the time to conduct these exams? By then, our semester exams would take place. The date was postponed due to some annual festival in Vidarbha. Did the state not know about the dates in advance?” wondered Nandkumar Kakirde, secretary, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Sunil Magar, director of Vidya Pradhikaran (formerly Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training), defended the state by saying that the analysis had of the exam papers was done. “In fact, the state has been able to identify the top 50 clusters in the state and also the tribal areas where urgent improvements are needed. As far as school-level analysis goes, the teachers themselves check papers. So, why do they need us to tell them how they fared?” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App