SC grants bail to gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal, special court bars him from entering city during civic polls

Supreme Court. (File Photo) Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court has granted bail to notorious gangster Nilesh Bansilal Ghaiwal, who was arrested in 2010 in connection with the sensational Dattawadi shootout. The apex court had left it to the trial court to decide the grounds for granting bail. Accordingly, Special Judge J T Utpat, under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), on Friday passed an order in the Shivajinagar court, saying Ghaiwal be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, with one or two solvent sureties in the like amount.

The special judge laid down some conditions for the bail, saying Ghaiwal should not tamper with the prosecution witness, and should not enter the areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations till the civic elections are over, except to attend judicial proceedings and visit police stations. Also, as per the conditions laid down by the court, Ghaiwal will have to report his attendance to the Dattawadi police station thrice a week and attend all hearings of the case.

The special judge passed the order after hearing defence counsel Sudhir Shaha, Special Public Prosecutor Ujwala Pawar and hearing the SC order granting bail to Ghaiwal.

According to police, Ghaiwal and his gang members had allegedly killed Sachin Kudle and injured his younger brother Atul alias Pappu Kudle, both members of the rival Gajanan Marne gang, on May 9, 2010, in the vicinity of Dattawadi police chowky. Ghaiwal was arrested in July 2010 and has been lodged in prison since then. He had earlier been booked in connection to seven serious crimes, including three murders, said police. Ghaiwal and his aides were booked under the stringent MCOCA.