Sawai Gandharva festival: 74 artistes, 8 string instruments to feature in photo exhibit in Pune

The theme of the photo exhibition at this year’s annual Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav is ‘Glory of Strings’, the organisers announced on Tuesday. The three-day classical music festival, which boasts of some of the country’s biggest artistes, will take place between December 13 and 17. The photo exhibition, organised as part of the festival, is curated by renowned photographer Sateesh Paknikar.

“This year, we will showcase photographs of Indian classical music artistes who play string instruments. On display at the exhibition are photos of 74 such artistes playing eight string instruments, all taken at live performances,” said Paknikar at a press conference on Tuesday, organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal.

Besides the photo exhibition, traditional events such as ‘Shadja’, a festival of short films, and ‘Antaranga’, conversations with the artistes themselves, will be part of the event between December 13 and 15 at the ‘Sawai Gandharva Smarak’ on Ganeshkhind Road, said Shrinivas Joshi, executive president.

The ‘Shadja’ section will showcase six short films on various musical instruments and musicians. The films that will be screened over a period of three days includes Bhaskar Rao’s Music of India, Pramod Patil’s Ravi Shankar, a documentary on Pandit Vishnu Digambar Paluskar, directed by S B Nayampally, Prajana Parimita Parasher directed by Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur, Tarana by Rajat Kapoor and Sarangi – The Lost Chord by P K Saha .

During ‘Antaranga’, to be held on December 13, Joshi will be in conversation with famous vocalist of Patiala Gharana Kaushiki Chakrabarty, disciple and daughter of vocalist Pandit Ajay Chakrabarty, and with veteran tabla player and this year’s ‘Vatsalabai Joshi Puraskaar’ awardee Pandir Nana Mule on December 14. On December 15, as part of the ‘Swara Samvad’ programme, Aarti Ankalikar-Tikekar, famous vocalist of Jaipur Atrauli Gharana, Mahesh Kale, disciple of Pandir Jitendra Abhisheki and Shrinivas Joshi, vocalist of Kirana Gharana and disciple and son of Pandir Bhimsen Joshi, will speak on ‘Sarjanachi Awhane’ (creative challenges).

“Music and musicians can be experienced in multifarious ways, such as listening to the performer or talking to the artiste, which can reveal their thoughts and give insights into their life and evolution. That’s why we have the documentary screenings and conversations with the artistes,” said Joshi.

