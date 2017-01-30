Sarhad to train unemployed Kashmiris as guides for tourists visiting Valley

In April 2013, a city-based organisation Sarhad that had launched a helpline for Maharashtrian tourists to the Valley, will now train 50 unemployed Kashmir-based youth to guide and support tourists visiting the Valley. The helpline was launched by Kashmiri students in the city. “We want to achieve two objectives through this initiative. On the one hand, we want to create job opportunities for the unemployed youth, on the other, we want to attract tourists to the Valley. In the past few years, Kashmir and its tourist destinations have been dropping because of the unrest in the region. Another aim is to create a feeling of brotherhood among the Kashmiri youth and the people visiting the area,” said Sanjay Nahar, founder of Sarhad.

Sarhad works for the people from the border regions, who are afflicted by violence, through socio-cultural and literary means. He added that a meeting with leading tourist companies will be called shortly to discuss the matter.

Javed Wani, co-ordinator of Sarhad, said, in the first phase 50 youth will be identified, selected and trained. The only criteria is that the youth should be unemployed, educated and should possess knowledge about the Valley and its tourist spots. Wani said the youth will be trained to be a ‘guide with a difference’. Compared to the regular guide charges in Kashmir, which ranges between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per day, these youth will charge just Rs 400 to 500 per day.

“In addition to that, they will ensure that the tourists do not face any problem during their stay — be it losing direction or getting stuck in the snow, or not being able to find an ATM or a mode of transportation. Their main aim will be to leave the tourist with warmth and a feeling of brotherhood so that people don’t get scared of coming to Kashmir. Kashmiri people are known for their hospitality and are always ready to welcome tourists. This is a move to strengthen a two-way communication,” said Wani, adding that the amount earned by the youth will not be shared by Sarhad.

Nahar said the entire process of identifying, selecting and training the youth will take a month’s time. “By then, the tourist season will begin in the Valley,” he added.