Sangli custodial killing: DVR of CCTV system at police station stolen, say CID officials

The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials probing the alleged custodial killing of Aniket Kothale in Sangli police station in November said that the recording device of the CCTV system at the station was stolen after the incident. The CID sleuths suspect involvement of some of the cops accused in the case.

On the night of November 6, Kothale (25) who worked at a shop in Sangli city, and was arrested in a robbery case along with his friend Amol Bhandare (23), was allegedly beaten to death during interrogation in the Sangli city police station. The accused policemen had then taken his body to a secluded spot in Amboli Ghat and burnt it to destroy evidence. Five policemen, including a sub-inspector probing the robbery, were arrested for murder and dismissed from service.

A civilian police informer also called ‘zero police’ was also arrested. Later, seven policemen who were on duty at the police station were also suspended. The state CID is probing the case.

One of the key evidences could have been the footage from CCTV cameras installed at the police station, that could have captured the movements of cops involved in the killing. According to CID officials, the footage could have not only provided important clues but also strengthened the prosecution’s case.

However, as the CID began its probe, it came to light that the footage was missing.

Additional superintendent of police Narendra Gaikwad, investigating the case, said, “We have not yet been able to find the footage. The digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV system has been stolen. The search for the DVR is on.”

CID sources, however, said they believe that the suspected cops in the case connived to steal the DVR and possibly destroyed it. CID officials also said they will soon be moving court for permission to conduct narco-analysis and brain mapping tests on the accused to get more clues and information about the brutal killing.

