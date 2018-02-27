Sangli ‘custodial killing’: CID yet to identify 2 people ‘present on river bank’

Aniket Kothale (L) died in police custody in Sangli. Aniket Kothale (L) died in police custody in Sangli.

AFTER filing a 700-page chargesheet in the case of custodial killing of a Sangli youth, Aniket Kothale, in November last, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is yet to solve the mystery of who the two persons were who were present on a river bank where Kothale’s friend Amol Bhandare, also arrested along with Kothale, was taken after the horrific incident.

On the night of November 6, Kothale (25), who worked at a shop in Sangli city, and was arrested in an alleged case of robbery along with Bhandare (23), was allegedly beaten to death during interrogation at the Sangli city police station. The accused policemen, including a sub inspector, had allegedly taken Aniket’s body to a secluded spot in the jungle of Amboli Ghat and burnt it to destroy evidence. Five policemen, including a sub inspector probing the robbery case, were arrested on the charges of murder and were dismissed from service. One civilian police informer, also called ‘zero police’, was also arrested. Later, seven policemen on duty at the police station were suspended. The state CID is probing the case now and filed a chargesheet in the first week of this month.

Police have charged sub

inspector Yuvraj Kamte, constables Anil Lad, Arun Tone, Rahul Shingte, Naseeruddin Mulla, ‘zero police’ Zakir Pattewale, and Kamte’s relative Balasaheb Kamble.

A senior CID official told the Express, “After the filing of chargesheet, we told the court that there may be a supplementary chargeshet filed later. The reason is, we are yet to identify the two persons, who were present on a riverbank, where Bhandare was taken after Aniket’s brutal killing. Bhandare has said that one person was aged 27-28 and another 18-19, with whom he was left for a while. We are probing their role in the case, their profiles and also if they were part of the conspiracy.”

The CID has also submitted a report to the court on how Kamte and others filed a fake complaint of Kothale and Bhandare’s escape from custody.

