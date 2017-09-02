Sandalwood tree stolen in Kondhwa

Three trees, including a sandalwood tree, were chopped and removed from the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) in Kondhwa in the early hours of Thursday. The theft took place despite the presence of security guards.

The complaint was lodged by Shrinivas Sanghikar (49), a resident of NIBM campus. According to police, the theft took place between 2.30 am and 3 am. Police have registered an offence against unidentified persons under Sections 379 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police havaldar M A Inamdar is investigating the case. Police suspect that the sandalwood thieves studied the NIBM area before committing the theft. Last January, six sandalwood trees were stolen from the NIBM premises.

