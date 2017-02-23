Pune: Sancheti Hospital launches course on first-aid remedies at home

The ‘Home Remedy Plan’ — a course introduced by the Sancheti Hospital — aims at enabling individuals in understanding how to treat themselves or aid others in situations of minor injuries. The course was launched by former President Pratibhatai Patil, along with Founder-Trustee of Sancheti Hospital Dr KH Sancheti and Sancheti Healthcare Academy Executive Director Manisha Sanghavi. It will also offer people an opportunity to get jobs at private hospitals, nursing homes, old-age homes, daycare centres, etc. The course is open for all.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Enrollees will be taught simple remedies that can be made at home. These homemade kits can act as first-stage treatment for an injured person, to avoid further complications, said Dr Sancheti.

The requirement for applying for the course are — a 12th-grade qualification certificate with minimum percentage of 50. The applicant should be between 17 and 30 years of age. He/She needs to be mentally and emotionally stable to undergo a course.

The fees is Rs 6,000 for six months (Rs 1,000 per month). The course will be conducted at Sancheti Healthcare Academy, between 10 am and 1 pm.