Sancheti Academy launches ‘Creative Art Therapy’

The first Creative Art Therapy Awards were presented by the Sancheti Healthcare Academy at a function held on Sunday. Manisha Sanghavi, executive director, Sancheti Group of Hospitals, said the aim was to bring the “silent heroes” into limelight and recognise their excellent work in “Creative Art Therapies”, which otherwise would have gone unnoticed.

Twelve people, who use different forms of creative arts to heal and who have made a difference to the community, were honoured on Sunday, April 29. What is special about these awards is that for the first time the Medical Fraternity recognised that the Creative Art Therapies namely, Dance, drama, music, Art, Storytelling and Sports and Adventure Therapies are critical and very essential in healthcare.

It addressed the growing need for healthcare professionals that despite providing all the necessary medical attention to the patient, they found great results in Art Therapies to complete the process of healing. DivyanshuGanatra, founder Adventure Beyond Barriers Foundation. Divyanshu, who lost his vision when he was 19 years old, gave the keynote address as he filled the audience with his strong belief that every person abled or disabled should be given a level playing field.

Dr Parag Sancheti, chairman and MD of Sancheti Group, also spoke on the occasion. HrishikeshPawar ( Pune) and Dr Nikhil Shasane (Mumbai) received the award in the categories of dance and drama therapies, respectively. Parasurama Ramammoorthi (Madurai) received the award. In the Art Therapy, Saba Sayyed (Pune), and Ketaki Pimpalkhare (Pune) received the award.

