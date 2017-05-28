Run-up to Passing out Parade: NDA inaugurates Expo Spring Term 2017

THE series of events for the run up to the Passing out Parade of the 132nd course of the National Defence Academy began on Saturday with the inauguration of an Expo of various hobby club activities of the cadets. The Expo Spring Term 2017 was inaugurated by NDA’s First Lady, Jasjeet Kler, wife of the commandant and president of the Family Welfare Organisation, in the presence of the Commandant, Air Marshal J S Kler, in the foyer of the Rakesh Sharma Block and will be kept open for visitors on Sunday and Monday.

The activities of the club displayed at the Expo clubs range from archery, astro-navigation, static and flying aero-modelling,10 metre shooting, automotive, arts, photography, dramatics, western classical music, dance, artificial intelligence, robotics, skeet shooting, golf, life saving skill, cycling and group of waterman ship clubs, which include sailing, kayaking and rowing.

This year the NDA cadets have earned laurels in Silhouettes 2017, an inter college cultural festival organised at the Armed Forces Medical College from February 23 to 27. The cadets also bagged the first prize in debate and photography, second prize in dance and western music and third prize each in arts and dramatics.

Besides, NDA cadets also participated in competitions in various other disciplines like riding, shooting, marathons at various levels and won prizes. Apart from developing the skills of a ‘Gentleman Warrior’ in this cradle of military leadership, cadets are expected to give expression to their creative skills, where, these clubs play a crucial role, a press release from the NDA said.

