RTI activist murder: ‘Case remains unsolved despite arrest of two former cops’

The year 2016 saw a development in the murder case of RTI activist Satish Shetty, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arresting retired police Inspector Bhausaheb Andhalkar and retired Assistant Inspector Namdev Kauthale. Both Andhalkar and Kauthale, arrested on April 6 and April 11 respectively, were part of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Pune Rural Police, which was probing the case initially.

CBI filed a chargesheet against the duo on July 4, but did not invoke murder charges. The retired officials were later charged for murder under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 193 (creating false evidence), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence, 211 (false charge of offence made) and 218 (public servant framing incorrect record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Sessions Court granted bail to the duo on July 20. And since then, the probe has seen no progress. Interestingly, during a press conference, organised after he was released on bail, Andhalkar said that investigation by the CBI team that had arrested him was heading in the right direction, but termed probe by the CBI team that had filed a “closure report” in the murder case as “doubtful”.

Suspecting that the probe is “compromised” as those accused have connections with “influential” persons, Sandeep Shetty, brother of slain RTI activist Satish Shetty, had moved Bombay High Court, seeking an “HC-monitored probe”.

Based on the documents obtained under Right to Information (RTI) Act, activist Satish Shetty had filed a complaint of cheating and forgery against IRB chairman and managing director Virendra Mhaiskar, and 12 others, at the Lonavala city police station on October 15, 2009. The complaint had alleged illegal purchase of land in Ozarde and Pimploli villages in Maval taluka. Following the complaint, Satish started receiving threats and sought police on protection on November 24, 2009. But on January 13, 2010, he was murdered in Talegaon Dabhade. Satish’s family then demanded a probe against those he had named in the application for protection. But on September 9, 2011, the Pune Rural Police filed a closure report in the land scam case and a few months later, in 2012, IRB scrapped its township project on the disputed land.

Meanwhile, after taking over the probe in the Shetty murder case, the CBI had moved the HC seeking orders for setting aside the closure report, claiming that there was enough material on record to chargesheet those accused in the land scam case. But, no chargesheet has been filed yet.

On August 11, 2014, however, the CBI filed a closure report in the murder case and gave a clean chit to Mhaiskar and others. The closure report, meanwhile, had revealed suspicious activities by those accused in the land scam case, along with a few officers of the Pune Rural Police.

On August 28, 2014, the CBI re-opened the land scam case and conducted searches in Pune and Mumbai, and on the offices IRB Infrastructure Ltd, and had seized incriminating material. Based on which, the CBI re-opened the murder case in January 2015.

In April 2016, the CBI arrested Andhalkar and Kuthale, who had arrested six persons, including advocate Vijay Dabhade and gangster Shyam Dabhade — who was recently gunned down by the police. The CBI press release stated that the two officers “allegedly conspired and fabricated and manipulated evidence to shield the real conspirators and killers.”