RTE admissions: No end to mess; parents puzzled

Three-year-old Atharva (extreme right) with his mother Meenakshi Kevate and elder brother. Atharva is one of the thousands of students whose parents are waiting for 25 per cent RTE quota admissions to begin.

As a daily ritual, Jagdeep Kevate, who runs a mobile repairing business, checks the state government website for the 25 per cent quota admissions under Right to Education (RTE) Act and tries to register his son Atharva’s name.

“He has turned three years old and we now need to admit him in a school. Since we fit into the criteria, we didn’t apply to any private schools. But even as mid-March has approached, there is no commitment from education department on when the RTE quota admissions will begin. If I don’t get admission here, I will have to send my son to a nearby aanganwadi,” said the Lohegaon resident.

A similar dilemma is being faced by thousands of parents across the city who are nervous about getting admissions through RTE quota while worrying that they now cannot get alternate admissions as most private schools have either finished admissions or are close to completion of the new admission process.

Suvarna Sose, mother of six-year-old Tina Gajanan Sose and resident of Thite Vasti, says the problem is even more acute for children who were hoping to get Std I admissions. “Most schools have limited seats in Std I and they are also full by this time. If we don’t get admission through RTE quota, we will have to get our children admitted to nearby municipal or vernacular medium school. Also, if they change the dates, shouldn’t they inform parents? Why are they not giving any information?” she asked.

School principals admit to the bad timing in the allotment of RTE seats by state education department as most city schools finish their admission procedure by beginning of year itself. “Even at our school, we begin the process for next year’s nursery admissions by December and usually finish it in a few months as we give admissions on first-come-first served basis. Of course, we keep the RTE quota seats empty but usually schools take admissions on remaining seats if applications come. Not only are parents suffering anxiety, but the delay is also bad for schools since there was a big confusion last year over dual entry point. We still don’t know this year’s criteria until portal opens for schools,” said Vinita Khaladkar, principal of City International School, Wanowrie.

School administrators also blame the mismanagement in RTE admissions for being unique to Maharashtra.

Milind Ladge, director of Aryan World School, talks about his experience in Karnataka, where he runs two schools. “There, the process of RTE admissions begins in January and by February itself, the draw of seats is finished and allotments given. Before academic year begins, we also received the reimbursements for the current year. It not only gives the school’s confidence and enough time for planning, but it is good for parents as well since they have ample time to explore admissions elsewhere if not allotted,” he said.

Meanwhile, a visit to http://www.rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in shows that only in Nashik and Raigad district, the process of registration of schools has begun while a scroll indicates that schools and even parents in other districts will be notified “later” about date of registration. There is no commitment on the exact date.

Dinkar Temkar, state’s deputy director of education (primary), blamed the delay on technical issues in the new website. “It will take time for RTE admissions to begin in Pune. We are doing it in other districts. Parents shouldn’t panic, we will declare new dates publicly,” he said.

