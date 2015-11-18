Rs 37 lakh found stolen from Hotel Kohinoor

The cash collected at the hotel counter is kept in the safe at the ground floor. The cash collected at the hotel counter is kept in the safe at the ground floor.

OFFICIALS of Hotel Kohinoor Executive on Apte Road in Shivajinagar area were in for a shock on Tuesday, when they discovered that Rs 37 lakh was stolen from the hotel’s safe.

Rajesh Satish Tikhe (46), resident of Nandadeep apartments on Pashan Sus road, who works as an accountant at the hotel, lodged the complaint of theft at the Deccan Gymkhana police station.

Police said that the safe in which the cash was kept is located at the ground floor of the hotel. One needs to cross three doors to reach the safe and the burglar managed to break the locks and steal the money, they said.

According to police, Tikhe has been working at the hotel for the last 23 years and keeps the keys of safe, while the keys of the three doors are kept at the reception counter.

Police said that the hotel owner, Madhav Kokane, lives in Dadar, Mumbai, and visits the hotel sometimes. The cash collected at the hotel counter is kept in the safe at the ground floor.

On Monday evening, Tikhe locked the safe and the three doors. He kept the safe keys with himself and left the keys for door locks at the reception counter. Later, there was one person at the reception counter along with a security guard during the night.

Later, they found the doors open. In the morning, they informed Tikhe about it, who reached the hotel immediately. The police was also informed.

Police inspector S J Pinjan of Deccan Gymkhana police station said, “We are checking the CCTV cameras at the hotel to get clues. We suspect that burglars were well aware of the route to reach the safe in which the cash was kept. So we are investigating whether burglars sought help from someone from the hotel.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App