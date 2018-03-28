Rs 10 a piece: Summer begins on a sour note with rising price of lemon

The price of the fruit has seen a sharp growth curve with prices going north within a fortnight. The price of the fruit has seen a sharp growth curve with prices going north within a fortnight.

Short supply coupled with reduced production and temperature spike have caused the price of lemon to skyrocket at retail markets in the city. The fruit is selling for as high as Rs 10 per piece in several markets. The situation worsened with the Pune APMC (the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee) remaining closed for business on Tuesday due to a strike called by the porters.

The price of the fruit has seen a sharp growth curve with prices going north within a fortnight. Until first week of March, lemon was available in the wholesale market for Rs 50 paisa per piece and was being sold in retail shops at Rs 1-2 per piece.

However, at present, shortage of supply at APMC market and growing demand has led the wholesale price to escalate to Rs 6 to 8 per piece. Many of the vendors are not even selling lemon. At vegetable markets in Model Colony, Deccan and Sinhagad Road, the fruit is being sold at Rs 10 per piece. In city outskirts, such as Wagholi, Pashan and Chinchwad the price was comparatively less — Rs 20 for three pieces.

A trader from Pune APMC, Vilas Bhujbal, said as lemon was frequently used in summer drinks, the demand has grown manifolds. “While the demand has improved, supply has been adversley affected due to reduced production. That’s why arrival has seen a considerable decline. This will happen for all the vegetables in the coming months,” said Bhujbal.

Increased price of lemon is also affecting business of lemonade vendors. Ashfaq Ali, who sells lemonade on University Road, didn’t open his stall on Tuesday. “We sell lemonade at Rs 10. If I buy one lemon at Rs 8 or Rs 10, what profit will I make?,” he asked.

