Row over Mayor’s ‘anti-reservation’ remarks: Oppn seeks her resignation

NCP members protest outside Mayor Mukta Tilak’s residence in Pune on Saturday. Pavan Khengre NCP members protest outside Mayor Mukta Tilak’s residence in Pune on Saturday. Pavan Khengre

PUNE Mayor Mukta Tilak found herself in the eye of a political storm for her alleged remarks that have been interpreted as “anti-reservation”. On Saturday, various political parties protested against her alleged remarks, with some demanding her resignation. While speaking at a function in Nashik on Friday, Tilak allegedly said, “Brahmin children go abroad to seek jobs because of the reservation policy in force in the country”. Tilak allegedly also called for unity among Brahmins to counter the “growing threats to the community”.

Terming her remarks “anti-reservation”, NCP leaders carried out a protest outside the mayor’s residence in Tilakwada. Senior corporator Chetan Tupe said the mayor’s statement reflected “the unease the BJP has over the issue of reservation guaranteed to the weaker section of the society by the Constitution”. “The mayor herself has been elevated to this position thanks to the reservation for women in local self governance bodies. In case she is not comfortable with reservation, she should resign forthwith,” he said. NCP leaders asked the mayor to apologise for her alleged statement and resign from the post.

Dr Sanjay Dabhade, of the Aarakshan Hakka Sanrakshan Samiti, questioned the silence of the RPI over the mayor’s “controversial” statement. “Earlier, the RSS supremo had also tried to question the need for reservation and the mayor’s statement is a continuation of the same thoughtprocess,” he said. The RPI, he said, should raise the matter during the general body of the PMC and not continue as part of the same coalition. Navnath Kamble, deputy mayor of Pune, is from the RPI and the party had fought elections in coalition with the BJP. The RPI has five corporators in the civic body while party supremo Ramdas Athavale is a Union minister in the Modi Cabinet.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the city Congress also condemned the mayor’s alleged statement and called for her resignation. “She herself is taking advantage of reservation as the mayor’s post had been reserved for women this time. Does she not concur with the national policy of ensuring social justice? The mayor should explain her stand,” said Mukud Kirdat of the AAP. The AAP said on one hand the BJP was pressing for reservation for Marathas and the Dhangar communities while on the other, the mayor “makes statements against reservations”. “This reveals the double standards of the BJP,” he said. After the controversy erupted, the party issued a press statement criticising the mayor.

“The mayor should take into consideration the historical context why reservation was introduced in the Constitution,” the statement read. However, Tilak said her statement had been taken out of context. “I have never questioned the need for reservation,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now