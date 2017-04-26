Rot runs deep: ACB may summon brains behind Shirke, PCMC officials in a tizzy

EVEN as Rajendra Shirke, the steno in PCMC commissioner’s office trapped by Anti Corruption Bureau, was remanded in 4-day police custody on Tuesday, the ACB said it would summon top officials of PCMC if required in the case and would not spare anyone. “We believe that Shirke is a small fry in the case and there are top officials at whose behest he was working,” said ACB officials, causing tremors among the PCMC officialdom who, civic activists alleged, had long gotten away with their shady deals.

While PCMC standing committee Tuesday ordered an independent probe into the matter, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a probe against PCMC commissioner, Building Permission Department and the Town Planning Department.

After the ACB trapped Shirke at PCMC headquarters taking a bribe of Rs 12 lakh on Monday evening for approving projects of a Thergaon builder, ACB officials were not much forthcoming vis-a-vis action against those purportedly behind Shirke. However, ACB Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande on Tuesday told this paper that ACB would summon and probe all those officials if Shirke names them. “There is no question of sparing anybody. If any names come up, they will certainly be probed and necessary action will be taken,” Sardeshpande said.

The investigation in the case, ACB officials said, is going on and once Shirke spills the beans, they would proceed further in the matter.

ACB officials said Shirke had told the builder that he would get the file approved from the commissioner. “Whatever you do, you won’t be able to get the filed approved…Only I can do that…,” Shirke allegedly boasted about his “prowess” to the builder in the PCMC headquarters.

After which the builder contacted ACB, which laid the trap and nabbed Shirke while accepting the bribe in the parking of the PCMC building in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Shirke has been working in the commissioner’s office as steno, but has also served as personal assistant of successive commissioners, PCMC officials said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne on Tuesday wrote a letter to CM, demanding an investigation into all the projects sanctioned by outgoing Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare during his 11-month tenure. “Shirke is certainly not alone and was not working on his own. It is clear that there are some bigger brains working behind him. I have urged the CM to launch an investigation into the rampant corruption in PCMC,” he said. When contacted, Waghmare said, “Let there be an investigation into the matter….I have nothing to hide.”

Barne said it is a well-known fact that the officials of the Building Permission Department and the Town Planning Department work beyond official hours. “Why should they work till 11 pm when the office hours get over by 6 pm? This is a matter of investigation,” he said.

In the standing committee meeting on Tuesday, chairperson Seema Savale said it was a matter of grave concern that an employee of the commissioner’s office had been caught taking bribe. Savale directed the civic administration to carry out an independent probe.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Tanaji Shinde since ACB was carrying out the probe, PCMC would not do so. However, Savale insisted that “all mole holes” should be rid from PCMC offices. Savale said that the information boards about contacting ACB should be put up in all offices of PCMC. “We will not tolerate any form of corruption. We have promised a transparent governance and the BJP is committed to ensuring that in PCMC,” Savale told this paper after the committee meeting.

In PCMC on Tuesday, officials shied away from openly discussing the issue. Some wore stunned looks and spoke in hushed tones. “Those who demand money for approving projects seem to be shocked,” said a senior employee.

Shirke in shock

ACB officials said Rajendra Shirke, who was apparently working in the commissioner’s office for more than 10 years, is in a state of shock. “He is nervous and depressed…He said his life has been ruined,” said ACB officials. Shirke apparently broke down while being grilled by officials. An ACB official said Shirke does not seem to be working on his own. “There could be others getting it done from him,” the official said.

