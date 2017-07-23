Roads towards Bhushi Dam, Lions Point, Tigers Point in Lonavala closed

Lonavala witnessed about 220 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Lonavala witnessed about 220 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Roads towards important tourist spots in Lonavala, including the Bhushi Dam, Lions Point, Tigers Point, were kept closed for public by the police department, following heavy rain on Saturday. Police said the decision to close the tourist spots was taken as a precautionary measure, for preventing any mishaps during rains.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Desai, Tehsildar of Maval Taluka, issued an alert for villagers on the banks of Indrayani river, which has swelled due to massive rain in the area for the last few days.

Lonavala witnessed about 220 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. And, the total rainfall recorded this season so far is 2,980 mm.

According to the local administration, the rainfall this year is more as compared to the last year. The Pavana Dam, which provided water to Pimpri Chinchwad, is 85 per cent full. Even, the water levels in Tungarli, Valvan, Wadivale and Kasarsai dams has increased significantly.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App