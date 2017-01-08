Road safetu awareness campaign: Students distribute 12,000 greeting cards

The awareness greeting card has four pages and carries messages about ‘transportation security’, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The awareness greeting card has four pages and carries messages about ‘transportation security’, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

THE NSS department of Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development (IMED) held a road safety awareness campaign. As many as 500 students of IMED distributed 12,000 greeting cards with messages of road safety awareness and transport security. Sandeep Ghuge, Police Sub-Inspector (Traffic), Sachin Vernekar, Director, IMED and Dean, Management faculty, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Bharatkumar Sankhye, Vijay Phalake, students of National Service Scheme (NSS) department, professors and dignitaries participated in the campaign. Vijay Phalke, Head, NSS department and Professor Swati Desai put the campaign together.

The awareness greeting card has four pages and carries messages about ‘transportation security’, Digital India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, said a release.

The awareness campaign was implemented in Kothrud Depot area, Parihar Chowk (Aundh), Dagdusheth Ganpati, Sarasbaug (Mahalaxmi Mandir), Warje Bridge, Santosh Hall (Anandnagar Sinhagad Road), Corporation (Balgandharv Rangmandir), Big Bazaar (Hadpsar), Karve Stachue (Kothrud), Katraj Signal, Gudluck Chowk, Khed Shivapur Toll Plaza, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Baner Signal, Abhiruchi (Sinhgad Road), MIT (Aanandnagar, Kothrud), Rajaram bridge, and Nal Stop area.