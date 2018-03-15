Ritual performed on dying woman: Police identify man in video, form teams to track him

The video was recorded in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital; (right) Sandhya Sonawane, the patient. The video was recorded in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital; (right) Sandhya Sonawane, the patient.

A day after a video — in which a man was seen performing “superstitious rituals” on a dying patient in the presence of a doctor — surfaced, police have identified the man and formed two teams to arrest him and the doctor. The patient, Sandhya Sonawane, had died while undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Erandwane on March 11. The doctor, identified as Dr Satish Chavan, was booked on charges of negligence. Late on Tuesday, police had registered an offence under the anti-superstition law against the man in the video, as well as Chavan.

Sonawane had undergone a surgery, to treat an abscess in her chest, at Dr Chavan’s hospital in Swargate area around three months ago. After the surgery, the woman had developed complications due to infection. Sonawane was then referred to another doctor, who performed a second procedure on her at Chavan’s hospital to treat recurrent complications. She was later shifted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in the last week of February.

Sonawane died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Sunday. In the video that surfaced on Tuesday, shot at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in the days before Sonawane’s death, Dr Chavan is seen standing next to the patient while a man performs the “superstitious rituals” with some flowers and haldi, kumkum.

An FIR, filed by the woman’s brother, stated that when the two surgeries were performed on Sonawane, Chavan asked the family members to chant some mantras to “avert the ill effects of a spell”. He had allegedly also inquired about the time and date of her birth, as well as her zodiac sign, said Sonawane’s family members.

