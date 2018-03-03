Rising stress-related calls make suicide helpline extend timings around exams

A suicide prevention helpline in Pune has extended its service timings by two hours from March 1. (Source: AP/File) A suicide prevention helpline in Pune has extended its service timings by two hours from March 1. (Source: AP/File)

A suicide prevention helpline launched by Connecting, a Pune-based NGO, has extended its service timings by two hours from March 1. The decision was taken after the helpline’s observed a steep rise in calls from the 15-25 age group during examinations.

Connecting, led by Arnavaz Damania, was set up in July 2005. Its helpline will complete 10 years in June. Damania said, “The helpline timings will be from 12 noon to 8 pm while a walk-in service will be available from 12 noon till 5 pm from Monday to Saturday.”

About the increase in the number of calls received during examinations, Damania said the number of calls remains high when results for major examinations are declared.

“We get calls from schoolchildren who depict signs of depression and self-harming behaviour due to academic pressure. Bullying and ragging in colleges is another cause of distress among students, which often drives them to suicide,” she added.

The helpline is an active listening service, which is confidential and anonymous, said Damania. “We conduct awareness programmes to help people identify signs of stress or suicide and also how to care for someone who lost a dear one to suicide,” said Vikramsinh Pawar, helpline and volunteer coordinator of the NGO.

