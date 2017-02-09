Rise in wealth of croporators in PMC: NCP ahead, but BJP corporators not far behind

BESIDES corporators of the ruling NCP in PMC, whose collective wealth has seen a steady rise — as reported by Pune Newsline on Wednesday — corporators of opposition BJP are not too far behind. The wealth of corporators of the BJP, which is hopeful about capturing power in the Pune Municipal Corporation in the forthcoming civic elections, has risen sharply, as revealed by the affidavits they have filed with the Election Commission.

Ganesh Bidkar, the BJP leader in PMC House, has submitted that he has studied till SSC, and runs a business with an annual income of Rs 97.74 lakh.

Bidkar had declared his wealth to be Rs 2.5 crore in the 2012 civic polls. It has now jumped to Rs 23.30 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 1.49 crore and immovable assets of Rs 21.80 crore. He has taken a loan of Rs 11.92 crore from various financial institutions.

His movable assets include vehicles worth Rs 28.44 lakh owned by him and those worth Rs 5.34 lakh owned by his wife. The immovable assets include agricultural plots in 13 places in Shirur and 20 non-agricultural plots, one residential building in Kothrud, commercial properties in four places and residential properties at three locations in the city. Bidkar also has seven business partnerships, including with cable service providers and restaurants. His wife also owns six agricultural lands and is a business partner in four firms.

BJP corporator Mukta Tilak, descendant of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak, has been at the forefront of taking up the party’s stand on civic issues in the PMC. Tilak had disclosed wealth of Rs 1.38 crore in the 2012 polls, which has now risen to Rs 13.33 crore, including movable and immovable assets. The movable assets include a vehicle worth Rs 20.84 lakh owned by her husband and jewellery worth Rs 18.85 lakh owned by her and her daughter.

Tilak’s movable assets include a commercial property in the city, while her husband owns agricultural land in Nandoshi and Chikhalgaon and non-agricultural land near Sinhagad fort, as well as residential and commercial properties in the city. The annual income of the entire Tilak family, including her husband, daughter and son, is Rs 16.52 lakh.

Sitting BJP corporator Yogesh Mulik, brother of BJP legislator Jagdish Mulik and a candidate from the Vadgaonsheri-Kalyaninagar electoral panel, is among the richest candidates in the fray. As per the declaration in his election affidavit, Mulik has wealth worth Rs 109.98 crore, while his wealth in 2012, as per the poll affidavit, was Rs 74.99 crore.

He has cleared his HSC and his family income is Rs 2.23 crore. At present, Mulik has movable assets worth Rs 2.85 crore, including vehicles worth Rs 37 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh. His immovable assets include agricultural plots, 10 places in and around the city and three non-agricultural plots in Vadgaonsheri, with a combined worth of Rs 107 crore.

BJP leader Shrinath Bhimale is seeking re-election to the PMC from Salisbury Park Maharshi Nagar electoral panel. In his election affidavit, Bhimale has declared his wealth to be Rs 40.08 crore; it was Rs 20.21 crore in the 2012 election. The annual income of his family is Rs 34.99 lakh. He has movable assets worth Rs 4.65 crore, including jewellery worth Rs one crore, and vehicles worth Rs 78 lakh. The immovable assets of Rs 35.43 crore include 12 agricultural plots in Ahmednagar and Pune districts, non-agricultural plots in three places in the city, two commercial properties and three houses. His wife, a former corporator, owns nine agricultural plots and two houses. His family has a loan of Rs 2 crore from various financial institutions and banks.