Pune-based Ajith (left) and Jishnu Varma target a daily ride of about 100-120 km. (Express Photo) Pune-based Ajith (left) and Jishnu Varma target a daily ride of about 100-120 km. (Express Photo)

Come Christmas and father-son duo Ajith (65) and Jishnu Varma (26) will set out on their bicycle ride to cover a distance of about 1,450 km between Pune and Cochin in 11 days with a sole aim to promote riding among people of all age groups.

Having worked in the Middle East for over three decades, it was difficult for senior Varma to find an engaging activity, particularly during his second innings upon returning to Cochin nearly seven years ago.

Age, many say, is just a number. Ajith Varma, then 61, had to look deeper in order to rediscover his love for cycling and he owes this to an auto-rickshaw driver in his hometown in Kerala. Narrating an incident which launched him into this endurance-riding, Ajith Varma said, “I took to riding in 2013, first using my son Jishnu’s cycle. But unfortunately, during a local ride in the city, my bicycle banged into an auto-rickshaw. The driver later even mocked me, asking if I had no better job to do at that age! I could have easily quit riding that very day, but something in me made me continue.”

Jishnu has lived in Pune, which is known as a bicycle-friendly city, since 2012. This is his maiden attempt at such a long-distance riding. Like his father, he too faced some taunts from his friends, but Jishnu is all geared to keep them updated of his tour for which he has been training for more than one month. “At first, it was hard for my friends to believe that I am out for such an endeavour. As per their request, I will be posting our daily positions at the end of the day,” said Jishnu, who works as a research analyst at a city-based private firm.

Targeting a daily ride of about 100-120 km, the duo has a detailed route plan charted out for the dawn-to-dusk ride, which they will be completing in two phases. The first leg, which commences from Pune on December 25, will cover Satara, Kolhapur, Belgaum, Hubli, Devangere, Sira town, Rajaji Nagar and end in Bengaluru on December 30. After a three-day break, the Varmas will resume the journey on January 4, covering through Chamarajapura, Satyaman-galam, Palakkad to ultimately reach the finish line in Cochin on January 7.

Ajith has previously completed two similar long-distance rides with his riding buddy Denny Abraham George — once between Kanyakumari and Kasaragod, covering the Kerala coast in 2015, followed by Kasaragod to Panvel in 2016. Ahead of this trip with his son, the main challenge, according to him, remains to the elevation gain, which he anticipates to go even over 1,000 above Mean Sea Level (MSL), especially along the ghats bordering Maharashtra-Karnataka. The thick forests in Chamarajapura-Satyamangalam stretch, a tough terrain amidst dense forests and wildlife, is what the two men are gearing to face.

Being a part of organising team for numerous cycle rallies in the state in the capacity of joint secretary of Cochin Bikers Club, Ajith has been managing the sales at the Bike Store in Cochin where he finds a growing trend among bicycle buyers in recent years.

While this tour was planned almost a year ago, Ajith Varma aspires to even ride globally and taste the streets of Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia alongside other Indian destinations, including a ride between Jaisalmer-Kohima, covering more than 3,000 km — panning the west-to-east stretch of India.

