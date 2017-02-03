Retired naval commander pens book on Peshwa Bajirao

First a Bollywood blockbuster, then a television serial and now a non-fictional account on Peshwa Bajirao in the form of a book. Commander Uday S Kulkarni, a retired naval commander and an alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, has penned a book on Peshwa Bajirao titled ‘The Era of Baji Rao’. ‘The Era of Baji Rao’ is a non-fiction account of Bajirao, the Peshwa of the Maratha empire, beginning in the seventeenth century and extending into the mid-eighteenth.

“It is an account not just of Baji Rao but of the Deccan empires. The book is divided into five sections, with maps, illustrations, a timeline, genealogies, eight appendices, at least six hundred references, a bibliography and glossary,” said Kulkarni. The book deals with the era that began in the mid-seventeenth century and ends with Bajirao’s death in 1740.

The period was one of intense turmoil as the prevailing powers jostled for power in the Deccan region. The Marathas, whose kingdom was founded by Chhatrapati Shivaji, led the resistance to the Mughals from the north and the Bahmani states from the south. After 1680, the Mughals, led by Aurangzeb, invaded the Deccan and there was war for nearly twenty six years. The book captures these events.

Kulkarni’s book also details the real story of Mastani, which is discussed with the help of original documents of the 18th century. “The Peshwa’s last year saw another war on the Godavari — and separation from his beloved. He succumbed suddenly to a short illness while camping on the Narmada. His contribution to warfare, his debts, his relations with his army, his negotiations with the English and the Portuguese and his strategic moves in battle are also discussed,” he adds.

Kulkarni shares that the book is annotated with footnotes and references taken from Marathi, Portuguese, English, Persian and Rajput sources. The Bakhars, though contested for their reference value due to credibility issues, have also been used by the author.