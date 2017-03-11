Respite from heat, light rain expected in Pune next week: IMD officials

Night temperatures in the city may fall considerably below the normal mark, said experts. Night temperatures in the city may fall considerably below the normal mark, said experts.

There may soon be some respite for Puneites from the scorching March heat, as light rains are expected over parts of Pune and some places in Marathwada by the middle of next week, according to officials of the India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune. “The strong western disturbances passing through the northern plains has made the maximum temperature fall below the normal mark. Cool conditions will prevail over central Maharashtra and Marathwada until March 17,” added the official. Considering the drop in temperature, weather experts have hinted at the possibility of rainfall over Marathwada on March 14 and 15 at isolated places. Convective activities may also lead to thunder and light showers on March 16 and 17, said IMD officials. “Considering the elevation at which Pune is located, there is also a possibility of hailstorm during this period,” added the official.

Incidentally, Pune and neigbouring Ahmednagar were cities with the coldest temperature in the state on Friday. Experts also said that night temperatures in the city may fall considerably below normal and drop to 11 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days. But Konkan and Goa continued to experience extremely hot days, making the beginning of summer warmer than usual in the coastal belt of Maharashtra. Throughout this week, Bhira, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Panaji have been reporting above normal day temperatures. With a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius earlier this week, Bhira was also the hottest city in the country. On Friday, with a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, Bhira remained the hottest city in the state.

“The day temperatures remain high, due to the delay in the setting-in of sea breeze from the Arabian Sea, under the influence of cyclonic circulation lying over Gujarat north Konkan region,” said an IMD official. Cyclonic circulation over south-west Rajasthan and another system persisting over south Karnataka has been affecting temperatures in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.