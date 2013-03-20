Respite for Dr Jagdale as civic chief relents

There is finally some respite for Dr Anand Jagdale against whom the municipal commissioner ordered an inquiry on January 31,the day he retired. But after initially hardening his stance,the commissioner has now restored some of retirement benefits of Dr Jagdale,which were withheld after the inquiry was launched.

He is entitled for these benefits as per rules. We never intended to withhold what is legally due to him, said Municipal Commissioner Shrikar Pardeshi on Monday.

Dr Jagdale was the YCMH medical superintendent and PCMC health chief. The civic chief had launched a probe against Jagdale and found that he had given wrong advice for purchase of a costly medical equipment. A probe conducted by the commissioner had found that the purchase was unnecessary. However,Jagdale argued that he had only given his nod to the purchase that had already been approved by his predecessors. Besides,he had said,the standing committee and the then municipal commissioner had approved it too.

Corporators have also stood by Dr Jagdale. Former mayor and sitting corporator Yogesh Behl put up a strong defence of him at a recent civic general body meeting.

Reacting to the commissioners gesture,Jagdale said he was hit hard by the civic chiefs decision. Now,I am happy at the decision,but I am waiting for full restoration of my retirement benefits. I am sure the commissioner will not deprive me of what is legally due to me, he said.

Dr Jagdale reiterated that he was innocent and had explained in detail all the facts relating to the machine purchase to the commissioner. I am sure I will get justice as I have served patients to the best of my abilities, he said.

