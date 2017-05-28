Residents file online plea against PMC, demand refund of property tax paid by them for 8-10 years

Residents of about 65 housing societies on Baner-Pashan Link Road have filed an online petition on the petition portal ‘change.org’ addressed to Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar stating that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should refund the Property Tax paid by them for last eight to ten years as there are many lacunae in the civic services provided to them. So far the petition has gathered about 1,000 supporters in the last three days.

As per Sujit Agarwal, the online petitioner, there are a total of 11 amenity spaces, which are over 5,000-10,000 sq ft in size. None of them, however, have been developed. The tree index is dismal, no garden or gymnasium. “As property owners in Pune, we have been paying Property Tax for the last several years. Despite the annual increases in the Property Tax claimed from us, we note that the services for which we pay tax are full of fault, imperfection, shortcoming or inadequacy in the quality, nature and manner of performance which is required to be maintained by the Municipal and other Acts,” reads the petition.

Despite several requests in last eight years, the residents complained, they are yet to get a regular PMPML bus service. We do not get proper water supply from the PMC.

“We have to rely on water tankers. Borewells have no water in our area. The PMC water supply is irregular and the pressure is low. Garbage is littered on the roads. So, we have decided to not pay Property Tax for this year. We have filed the online petition on ‘chane.org’ stating that PMC should refund our tax paid till date, as there is no use of paying the tax,” said Seema Agrawal, vice-president of Baner Pashan Link Road Vikas Samiti (BPLRVS).

