Reshma Bhosale case was unique: Pune Municipal Commissioner

Reshma Bhosale Reshma Bhosale

A DAY after the election officials came under criticism for favouring Reshma Bhosale, sitting NCP corporator and wife of MLC Anil Bhosale contesting from Pune University-Wakdewadi electoral panel, by recognising her as official candidate of BJP, municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar has defended the move. He categorically said the decision was taken by the concerned Returning Officer on the opinion of state election commission.

Watch What Else is Making News



“It was a unique case where the Returning Officer has conveyed the process of scrutiny of nomination form of Reshma Bhosale to me. I forwarded it to the state election commission which gave its opinion on Bhosale be considered as BJP candidate,” Kumar told reporters.

Kumar said he had only forwarded the information provided by the concerned Returning Officer to the state election commission.

Kumar said Bhosale had given in writing that she wanted to change the online nomination form as it contained information that she was contesting on NCP ticket but the online system collapsed and she could not make the necessary changes in the form submitted online. “Bhosale gave in writing that she wanted to contest as BJP candidate and the BJP also gave a communication that she was the official party candidate from the concerned seat in the electoral panel,” he added.

In the issue related to Ravindra Dhangekar not being recognised as Congress candidate, Kumar said, Dhangekar could not submit the necessary letter of Congress for his candidature so he could not be recognised as Congress candidate. “The two issues are different and cannot be compared,” he added.