Reserve Police ASI opens fire at 2 locations in Daund, kills three

Sanjay Shinde, the suspected shooter Sanjay Shinde, the suspected shooter

An assistant sub-inspector with the State Reserve Police allegedly killed three persons after he opened fire at two locations in Daund on Tuesday afternoon. The suspected shooter is part of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), which draws its strength from the State Reserve Police force and is currently on armoury duty.

The shooter has been identified as Sanjay Shinde, an assistant sub inspector with the IRB Group 7. The deceased have been identified as Gopal Shinde, Prashant Pawar and Anil Jadhav, all residents of Daund. Shinde allegedly shot Jadhav at around 2 pm at Borawake Nagar, and the other two victims at Nagar Chowky within a span of 15 minutes.

The investigation by Pune Rural Police, till late Tuesday night, suggested that the incident was the fallout of a dispute over gambling. One of the deceased is a relative of the shooter, said police. “Sanjay Shinde first opened fire on Jadhav in Borawake Nagar area in Daund. He then went to Nagar Chowky area and opened fire at the other two victims. All three were rushed to the hospital, but were declared dead,” said an officer from Pune Rural Police.

Shinde allegedly fled the spot after the shootings. When police officers contacted him on the phone, he told them he was in Solapur, but his cell phone location revealed that he was on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road, from where he was arrested.

“Immediately after the incident was reported, check-points were put up at the exit roads of the area. Shinde was caught from a nakabandi point in Supa on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road… he is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the act, as well as to track the source of the weapon and ammunition he used. We have recovered a 9 mm pistol from the shooter and two magazines,” said the officer. Shinde allegedly had a gambling addiction and he had earlier fought with two of the victims over money, said police.

In the wake of the shootings, Daund remained tense and a large crowd gathered outside Shinde’s house. An additional force of the State Reserve Police Force had to be deployed to control the situation.

According to primary information, Shinde was recently promoted to the rank of an ASI from head constable and he was posted with the armoury. “Though he is posted under the administrative control of the IRB unit in Kolhapur, some of their companies had been stationed in Daund SRPF premises due to lack of space in Kolhapur,” said an officer.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App