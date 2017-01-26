Republic Day: Special events to mark January 26

Events, to be held across the city, include a marathon, theatre festival, special R-Day menu and kite festival. (Source: Arul Horizon) Events, to be held across the city, include a marathon, theatre festival, special R-Day menu and kite festival. (Source: Arul Horizon)

The city seems to be infused with patriotic fervour ahead of the 68th Republic Day. A number of events — including an early morning marathon, theatre festival, special R-Day menu and kite festival — have been lined up for the entire day. From 8.30 am to 1 pm, artistes such as Anub George, Arti Kirloskar, Manoj Sharma, Ruby Jhunjhunwala, Saaz Aggarwal and Vidya Dengle will be displaying their work at Mahatma Phule Mandai.

A BMW Kite Fest, in association with the Pune Expat Club and Lexagent Expat Relocations, is also scheduled to be held at the Oxford Golf Resort, Bhavdhan, between 3 pm and 7.30 pm. “A series of activities are planned like BMW and Ducati test drives for adults and a kids corner with activities like stack attack, golf stacking,” said Kajal Singh from Lexagent Expat,

A theatre event, titled ‘Yugpurush — Mahatma na Mahatma’, portraying the profound relationship of Mahatma Gandhi and his spiritual mentor Shrimad Rajchandra, will also kick off in auditoriums across Pune. The plays will be staged till January 30 —the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

‘Natyasattak Rajani’, an overnight theatre festival to welcome Republic Day “in a true theatrical spirit”, will begin from January 25, said Kushal Khot of Wide Wings Media.

Aiming at promoting fitness in the city, ‘Run for the Republic’ marathon, organised by Multifit gym, Aundh, will start from 6 am Wednesday. The participants will have the option of choosing their miles — 5 km, 10 km and 21km. Post the marathon, MultiFit has also planned an exclusive programme for runners, like an Exclusive iFit, followed by sessions of Zumba and post-run stretching by Yoga experts.

Food enthusiasts too, won’t fall short of places to experience the rich culinary heritage of India. The Khandani Rajdhani chain of restaurants will literally bring tricolour on plate with a Special Weekend Thali comprising tricolour elements, such as Tiranga Dholka, Tirangi Pulao and Tirangi Halwa.

Similarly, Arthur’s Theme at High Spirits, Baner, has also introduced an array of culinary delights in their menu, showcasing dishes such as Angela, Octa, Constantine and their first-ever Lobster dish, Martin. Starting from 11:30 am everyday, cocktails like Lemongrass Spritzer, Melon Ball and Purple Flirt will also available in the menu.