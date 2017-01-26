Republic Day: DRDO to display pet project ATAGS

ATAGS is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system. ATAGS is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system.

When the contingent of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marches on Rajpath this Republic Day on Thursday, Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) laboratory will have a reason to be proud. One of the key attractions of the contingent will be the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), an indigenous howitzer, for which the ARDE has been the nodal agency. The making of this 155 mm x 52 calibre artillery gun has been one of biggest projects of the DRDO lately. While one of the prototypes will be manufactured by a company of the Bharat Forge Group, which is headquartered in Pune, the other one will be manufactured by Tata Power SED.

ATAGS is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system project undertaken by DRDO. “The gun will go for final user trials around March,” said a senior defence official. It will have a firing range of 40 kilometres with advanced features.

A senior scientist from the ARDE said, “What is unique about the ATAGS is its six round magazine as compared to three round magazines available all over the world in artillery guns. This means that the gun can fire six rounds in just 30 seconds. We are confident that this is one of best artillery guns available.”