Replica of Cellular Jail, Savarkar at FTII, RSS media hails it as ‘parivartan’

The replica at FTII will be on display till January 31.

ON THE occasion of Republic Day, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) administration prepared a replica of Andaman’s Cellular Jail at the entrance of the institute — only to draw unexpected praises from Hindu activists. With the replica carrying scenes of imprisonment of freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and statues displaying the brutal punishment handed out to the political prisoners and revolutionaries lodged in the Cellular Jail pre-Independence, Hindutva activists were quick to applaud.

RSS-run media ‘Mumbai Tarun Bharat (MTB)’ has prepared a video story “FTII madhe deshbhaktiche vare?(Waves of Patriotism in FTII ?), which states: “When we talk of FTII, what comes in mind is the dispute between students and committee. FTII has given top artistes to the country…News of FTII’s participation in any patriotic act has not been heard of yet….parivartan (change) is now visible in FTII…. FTII paid tributes to Swatantryaveer Savarakar. It is a matter of great pride for nation. But it has given a shock and surprise to many.”

MTB has uploaded the video on YouTube. Savarkar’s photo is displayed prominently in the lock up, where he was lodged between 1911 and 1921. RSS cadres are circulating this video and messages appealing to people to visit the FTII campus to see this replica of Cellular Jail.

Asked about the replica, former FTII student Ajayan Adat said that it “is a politically-motivated move”. Ajayan, who is part of the agitation that went on for 139 days in 2015 against the ‘unjust appointments’ on the institute management, said, “We have been celebrating the Independence Day and the Republic Day on the campus. But we never had to show that we are patriots. The government has turned FTII into a jail by curbing the freedom of students. So creating a replica of Cellular Jail is nothing but show business. Displaying Savarkar’s picture at FTII is part of Hindutva propaganda of BJP government.”

Professor Ashutosh Kavishwar, head of department of Art Direction and Production Design at the FTII, who has designed the concept of replica of Cellular Jail said, “Inspired by the government’s programme —Aazadi ke 70 Saal – Zara Yaad Karo Kurbani’ (70 years of Independence: recall the sacrifices), we prepared a replica of Jallianwala Bagh on August 15, 2016. We decided to do the same for the Republic Day and planned a replica of the Cellular Jail. We are a group of 40, including professors, students and staffers of FTII, who have worked hard for a month on the project. It will be displayed till January 31”.

Savarkar has been a controversial figure, particularly because of his Hindutva views and arrest in Mahatma Gandhi assassination case, in which he was acquitted. Kavishwar said, “Nobody can deny Savarkar’s role in freedom struggle, his brave revolutionary acts against the British and his inspiring work in the Cellular Jail. Also, the motive is to remember the supreme sacrifices of freedom fighters lodged in Cellular Jail. We have displayed a list of several freedom fighters like Batukeshwar Dutt, Ali Ahmed Siddiqui along with Savarkar brothers, who were lodged in the Cellular Jail,” said Kavishwar.

“The support from FTII director and management and students has been very encouraging,” added Kavishwar.