Rentals go down, brokers say noteban effect will fade away

EFFECT OF slowdown caused by demonetisation has not only affected the property buying rates, but even the rentals. If the trends given out by the property portals are to be believed.

In comparison to July-Sept 2016 quarter, the next quarter saw a 5 to 15 per cent fall in rental prices, especially in areas that have little or no presence of educational institutions.

According to brokers, in comparison to residential properties, rental rates for commercial properties have got a severe beating with a fall of 10-20 per cent observed due to fall in demand. Even in residential sectors, the lease demand for larger properties such as 3 BHK apartments, row-houses, duplex flats, penthouses and bungalows has gone down considerably.

As per real estate database portal 99acres.com, rental rates in areas such as Alandi (10 %), Airport Road (5 %), Baner-Pashan Link Road (6 %), Chandan Nagar (6 %), Mundhwa (6%) , Nagar Road (6%) and Vadagaon Budruk (8) has gone down.

The demonetisation, however, has had much less effect in areas that have a concentration of educational institutions such as Shivajinagar (5 %), Model Colony (4 %), Kothrud (5 %), Viman Nagar (8 %) and Law College Road (13 %) where there has been a marginal increase in the rental rates in the Sept-Dec 2016 as compared to the previous quarter.

Those dealing with property rentals said that property rates will again pick up soon with the admission season round the corner. “The demonetisation slowdown will not last long. Also, the admission season, which is about to commence from June, will do away with whatever little impact the slowdown has caused on property rental sector,” said Virendra Mutha, a broker.

Real estate experts say the real impact of demonetisation will become clear in April when the results for the first quarter of 2017 will be out. “You will see a distinct trend,” an office bearer of Maharashtra Brokers’ Association said.

